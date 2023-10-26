North Korea says Israel bombed Gaza hospital, calls US 'accomplice'

People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, Oct 18, 2023.

In a statement carried on state-run news agency KCNA, a ministry spokesman also blamed the US for "giving Israel a green light to massacre Palestinians without any worries" by supplying it with weapons and military support, including deploying aircraft carriers in the Middle East.

"This shows that the US is an accomplice who connived at and fostered Israel's genocide," the spokesman said. The foreign ministry statement did not give any evidence to support its comments. North Korean state media has often argued against Western views, especially those of the US, on international issues. It also routinely lashes out at the US. headtopics.com

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said 471 people were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital earlier this month. Palestinians and Arab states said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital.

Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by Hamas, a Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group, which has denied responsibility. A US official said on Tuesday (Oct 24) that US intelligence officials have "high confidence" that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket that broke up mid-flight, and not by Israel. headtopics.com

There is still uncertainty around the death toll from the hospital blast and the number of injuries, US officials said.

