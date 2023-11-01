North Korea's chances of succeeding in spy satellite launch high: South Korea

That is roughly the supply of munitions that Russia expends in its war with Ukraine in two months, a member of the parliament committee, Yoo Sang-bum, was quoted as saying. The NIS made the report in a closed-door parliament intelligence committee session, local media reported, citing a committee member who was in attendance.The launch is part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's push to bolster its military capabilities which also include long-range ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and hypersonic missiles.
The North had previously pledged to make a third attempt in October, but has so far shown no indication that it was going ahead with the launch.North Korea's Kim wants 'forward-looking' ties with RussiaSouth Korea, Japan and the United States have condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia, laying out what they said was evidence that confirmed deliveries of such shipments.
"North Korea is also seen to be trying to use the Israel-Hamas war in a multifaceted way," Yoo was quoted as saying after the spy agency briefing. "Indications of Kim Jong Un's order to look for ways to comprehensively support the Palestinians have been obtained," added Yoo, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
North Korea has denied it was supplying arms to Russia and has also dismissed reports by some military experts that its arms were being used by Hamas militants in the fighting against Israel.
