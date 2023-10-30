Noor Kusumawati Rosman, SG’s most-capped female goalkeeper, retires after 51 caps

SINGAPORE: Ms Noor Kusumawati Rosman, 33, one of the greats of Singapore women’s football, has recently announced that she is retiring.Last month, Noor Kusumawati, our veteran goalkeeper, achieved her 51st and final cap for the country at the 19th Asian Games Thank you for your dedication, commitment, and sacrifice for the nation, as we wish you the very best in the next chapter of your life!” wrote the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Saturday (Oct 28).

The footballer, affectionately known as Wati, started playing for the national team in a game against Vietnam at the AFF Women’s Championships in 2011. She was only 21 at the time. A short dozen years later, she earned her fifty-first cap—her farewell one at that— in this year’s Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

FAS noted, however, that the decision to announce her retirement from football before the Asian Games instead of after surprised many people. Many commenters were dismayed by the announcement, as seen in the Sept 29 Instagram post below. Others asked her, however, to continue to inspire the future generation of footballers. headtopics.com

“Class player!! Keep up the good work and keep inspiring the younger generation!” wrote one, while another commented: “My twin girls’ idol!! what a career!”Even her teammates and family were shocked by the announcement that she is retiring, but Ms Wati has been surrounded by love and support.

“They were shocked by it but they understood and respected my decision to retire and give others a chance. They are proud of my achievements and will support me no matter what,” she is quoted as saying to FAS. headtopics.com

But she is happy to have reached a milestone of 51 caps, something she described to FAS as “a long time coming”. She is not only the most-capped goalkeeper in Singapore’s history but also the second most-capped female footballer.

“It’s an immense honour and a proud moment for me. There have been ups and downs in football, but I managed to go through them all and finish off in a big tournament,” she told FAS. /TISG