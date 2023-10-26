No nude or sex scenes: Peter Yu wants to try all roles offered but with exceptions

Speaking to AsiaOne at the 34th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) press conference yesterday (Oct 25), the 55-year-old said that he returned to acting in 2016 because of a "miracle" that happened earlier that year.

Peter debuted in Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (now Mediacorp) after the Star Search competition in 1990. At the height of his career, he was nominated in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes category in the 1995 and 1996 Star Awards. He won the award in 1997 and was placed in the top 15 in 1998.

His career started going upwards again when he played police officer Lok in neo-noir mystery thriller film A Land Imagined, which premiered in August 2018 at the 71st Locarno Film Festival, and won the top prize.The success of A Land Imagined open doors for Peter and he has since participated in multiple film projects. Five of his films, where he played lead roles in two of them, will be featured at the SGIFF this year. headtopics.com

Peter said: "I help them and they help me. Who knows, next time they get a best director award and invite me back to work with them?""Just as long as there are no sex scenes or nudity, that is good enough. Because in A Land Imagined, I was forced to do it," he said with a laugh.Peter also shared that he had an enjoyable time working with the different directors while shooting the five films because their working methods are different.

"Sometimes after I do a scene, he would ask if I want to do it another way. He would also give me suggestions on how to portray my character in a cool and calm way, which works… The Cinema Icon Award 2023 is awarded to Chinese actress-producer Fan Bingbing, who will be gracing the red carpet event on the festival's opening night on Nov 30. headtopics.com

