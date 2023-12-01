No guarantees for frontline communities in Asia to receive climate change financial assistance

Communities on the frontline of climate change in Asia face no guarantees of receiving a share of landmark financial assistance agreed upon by 200 nations at global climate change talks in Dubai on Thursday (Nov 30). Environmental advocacy and indigenous rights groups observing the United Nations-led Conference of the Parties (COP28) had mixed reactions to the potentially historic pledge to operationalise a loss and damage fund after years of tense negotiations.

Loss and damage is the notion that the countries historically responsible for planet-warming emissions should financially help nations bearing the worst of the impacts





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rights groups fear surveillance and detention at COP28 climate talks in UAERights groups are preparing for the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates with trepidation, fearing surveillance and detention under the oil-rich monarchy's strict criminal justice system. The UAE has said it would permit demonstrations in designated areas, but activists remain concerned about potential arrests.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Stage set for conflict at COP28 with mixed response to outcome of key climate talksBENGALURU: Tense negotiations at the final meeting on a climate-related loss and damages fund — an international fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet — ended on Saturday (Nov 4) i

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

askST: What is COP28, and why is it an important conference?A crucial part of COP28 will be Global Stocktake, where countries will assess the progress of their climate actions. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28CAIRO: Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests - a balancing act experts warn could derail action at COP28

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Important for religious leaders to weigh in on matters that concern communities: ShanmugamReligious leaders can also help to foster acceptance, peace and common humanity across religions in Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »