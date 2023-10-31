No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October

The club are currently bottom of the Swiss league, with just one win in 11 games, and were also knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round by FC Tobol of Kazakhstan. It's a far cry from last season when they not only finished fifth in the league to qualify for European competition, but also reached the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Their manager Heiko Vogel has paid the price for this season's disastrous start, as the club also announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with the coach and have appointed Fabio Celestini as his replacement.

The announcement came on Celestini's 48th birthday, and the new manager will hope for a good start as Basel take on third tier side SC Kriens in the Swiss Cup, a competition where Basel have scored 16 goals in the previous two rounds.

The announcement came on Celestini's 48th birthday, and the new manager will hope for a good start as Basel take on third tier side SC Kriens in the Swiss Cup, a competition where Basel have scored 16 goals in the previous two rounds.

The game should, they will hope, give them a decent chance of at least having some goals to choose from for November's goal of the month award.

