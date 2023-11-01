No evidence to suggest data, internal networks compromised, says Synapxe after 7 hours-long 'internet access disruption'

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday night, Synapse said that at about 9.20am, services requiring internet connectivity at public healthcare institutions — including websites, emails and a few internet-facing applications — became inaccessible.

Synapxe supports the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions, including acute hospitals and polyclinics, and around 1,400 community partners such as nursing homes and general practitioners. "Services requiring internet applications like websites, emails and the NUHS contact centre are inaccessible,” it added.

"We are currently working with Synapxe, our healthcare IT partner, to resolve the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the public healthcare cluster added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Public hospital, healthcare group websites down, clinical services not affected, says national tech agency SynapxeSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: No evidence to suggest data, internal networks compromised, says Synapxe after 5 hours-long 'internet access disruption'SINGAPORE — National health technology agency Synapxe said on Wednesday (Nov 1) that it found no evidence to indicate that data and internal networks have been compromised, after a disruption that lasted a few hours.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Websites of Singapore public hospitals, healthcare groups downSINGAPORE: The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Websites of public hospitals and healthcare groups down, clinical services not affectedSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕