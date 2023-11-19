No Degree Required: Why I went from NTU to ITE to fulfil my dream of working in my family's car workshop

My interest in the automotive industry started when I was eight. My father, a professional mechanic, would perform “magic” whenever he fired up a car engine that could not start. It fascinated me to no end. Mr Charles Lee, 34, recounts his journey to becoming an automotive engineer at his family's car workshop.

Recognising a need for relevant skills beyond his mechanical engineering degree, Mr Lee earned a certificate at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and gained work experience before convincing his father that he could add value to the business. By the time I turned 16, I was already helping out at his workshop during the December school holidays. I learnt to change engine oil and replace tyres. As I grew older, I was taught basic diagnosis skills





🏆 1. TODAYonline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first childThe couple's baby is expected to be born in February 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in FebruaryThe acting couple tied the knot on April 7, 2023. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in FebruarySEOUL – South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi is set to become a father. South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported on Wednesday that his wife, South Korean actress Lee Da-in, is pregnant with their first child. The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

NTU’s microalgae oil to be produced in bulk by S’pore firm eyeing Nasdaq listingNTU's efficient way to extract up to 90 per cent of algae oil is being commercialised. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

SFA suspends, fines NTU canteen stall after infestationThe licence of Foodelicia at 38 Nanyang Crescent has been suspended from Tuesday to Nov 6. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

SFA suspends, fines NTU eatery after infestationIt was fined $800. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »