No Degree Required: How I prove my worth as a vinyl car wrapper amid male chauvinism and prejudice against manual work

Ms Tsuri Xie, 34, recounts her career transition from a marketing job to installing vinyl wraps on cars. Drawn to the creative process, she picked up skills and managed to win fans on social media by sharing videos of her work. Negative comments, as well as chauvinism from those who think women know little about cars, don’t discourage her from pursuing her craft, she writes.





