No bottled water in govt meetings: New GreenGov.sg report details Singapore's public sector green efforts

'No bottled water in govt meetings': New GreenGov.sg report details how S'pore's public sector fared in green efforts. Shutting down elevators in ministries during non-peak hours and phasing out bottled water in government meetings are among the strategies and initiatives that government bodies are taking to address climate change. The Government's GreenGov.SG report details the public sector’s latest performance on greenhouse gas emissions and energy and water usage.

It also serves to strengthen Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 and other sustainability goals. In the report are strategies and initiatives that government agencies are taking to reduce emissions and energy and water usage. It excludes performance data for waste, because more time is needed to improve the public sector’s data collection processes for waste





