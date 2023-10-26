NFL player Travis Kelce admits he plays better when Taylor Swift is watching from the stands

Taylor Swift (left) has been seen at Travis Kelce's (right) games multiple times. (Photo: BangShowbiz)Travis Kelce says his relationship with Taylor Swift is giving him the NFL results of his dreams. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player and the 33-year-old Karma singer have been linked since she was spotted cheering him on at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sep 23. They have also been seen

Kelce has now admitted it is “hard to wrap my head around” his average yardage when Swift is in the stands. He made the admission on the New Heights podcast he hosts with his fellow NFL star brother Jason Kelce, 35, after his sibling told him his stats seemed to show it was “good” for his game to have the Grammy winner in the audience.

The elder Kelce told Travis: “When T Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.” When asked whether he was aware of what fans have dubbed the Taylor Effect, Travis Kelce replied: “How can I not be?”According to Jason Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also taken note of the effect Swift has had.Travis Kelce then replied: “I love Coach Reid man. What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.” headtopics.com

Despite his praise for Swift’s impact on his brother's game, Jason Kelce recently admitted he fears Travis Kelce's safety is at risk. He told NBC Sports: “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about (and) that he is genuine about.The Philadelphia Eagles centre said: “There’s paparazzi talking about him fuelling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.

