Newcastle United Defeats Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League Match

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute, securing a 1-0 victory for his team against Arsenal. The win propelled Newcastle to sixth place in the Premier League table with 20 points, while Arsenal remained in third place with 24 points. This victory came after Newcastle's impressive 3-0 win against Manchester United in the League Cup.

The match was filled with emotion but lacked quality for much of the time, resulting in several yellow cards being shown. Overall, it was a successful week for Newcastle United

