New Zealand rugby player Sam Cane faces ban for dangerous tackle

New Zealand rugby player Sam Cane will have to sit out matches for his new Japanese team Tokyo Sungoliath due to a ban. However, the ban for a third fixture has been suspended as long as he takes part in World Rugby's coaching intervention programme. Cane received a red card in the Rugby World Cup final for a dangerous tackle, becoming the first player to be sent off in a World Cup decider. He admitted foul play but contested that it did not warrant a red card.

The recommended six-match ban was reduced to three due to Cane's disciplinary record and remorse

