New Way-Finding Signs Installed in Singapore City Centre

New way-finding signs have been installed in the city centre, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate. The Land Transport Authority is trialling this system in the Central area and Yishun for six to nine months. The signs come in three variations: a larger-sized kiosk sign, a medium-sized totem sign, and a thin finger post sign. The new system will complement existing signs and address pedestrians' navigational needs.





