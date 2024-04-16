New voluntary GST registrants must comply from April 2026

From November 2025, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore will require GST -registered businesses to adopt InvoiceNow’s services for tax administration.

Newly incorporated businesses will be given a year of free access to InvoiceNow to transmit invoice data directly to IRAS, with voluntary early adoption starting in May 2025.

GST Tax Compliance Invoicenow IRAS Singapore

