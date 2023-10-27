New US House speaker says Ukraine, Israel funding request should be split

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gives a brief statement to reporters about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the US Capitol on Oct 26, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Drew Angerer)and Israel should be handled separately, suggesting he will not back President Joe Biden's US$106 billion aid package for both countries.
Johnson, speaking in an interview on Fox News, has concerns about Ukraine funding in general, and believes any money for Israel will need to be funded by cuts elsewhere. He met Biden on Thursday and said he told White House staff"our consensus among House Republicans is we need to bifurcate those issues".
Biden wants Congress to provide US$106 billion in supplemental funding, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine's defences and the remainder split among Israel, Indo-Pacific and border enforcement.
Johnson said of Ukraine funding:"We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine."Israel is a separate matter – we are going to bring forward a standalone Israel funding measure (of) over US$14 billion,” Johnson said in the interview. He said House Republicans will look for other areas to cut in the budget in order to finance the funding for Israel.
The package includes US$14.3 billion for Israel to fund air and missile defence support and other initiatives, as well as US$61 billion for Ukraine.