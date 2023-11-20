New owners of Dairy Farm Residences shocked as maintenance fees more than double what they were initially told

Residents of Dairy Farm Residences in Singapore are shocked to discover that their monthly maintenance fees have more than doubled from the initial amount they were informed when purchasing their units.





Dairy Farm Residences Condo Owners Hit with Sudden Increase in Maintenance FeesDairy Farm Residences condo owners have been hit with a sudden increase in maintenance fees, with an upfront payment of close to S$4,300 for six months of fees. The residents were surprised to find that the fees were more than double the amount they had expected to pay.

When my condo maintenance bill tripled: A cautionary tale for future condo buyersThe maintenance fees for Dairy Farm Residences are a 'bit' higher than the original quote. Quoted maintenance fees are only an estimate, I get that. But when the difference is off by 150 to 200 per cent, it makes you wonder if the buyers are just being milked, which is a bad but appropriate pun for this condo. Allegedly, some...

