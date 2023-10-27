New office for S’poreans to partner the Government and give ideas

The office is part of a broader shift to empower people to take individual and collective actions, in the hope that building a shared future will foster unity.

“We recognise that there are some areas where it may be better for the Government to step back and allow more space for citizen participation,” said the report. Besides creating more avenues for civic participation and ground-up efforts, the report also sketched out ways to nurture a stronger culture of giving and for people to support their fellow Singaporeans.

“We ask that Singaporeans step forward to give back to our society, especially those who have done well and benefited from the system,” it added. For example, a donor could support the educational needs of children from several lower-income families through not just financial support but also mentorship, internship and job opportunities, to help build their social capital and networks.Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing times headtopics.com

Young people can give their views on policies through youth panels that were launched in May. These panels will look into financial security, careers and lifelong learning, digital well-being, and environment and sustainability.

It noted that sustained effort to sensitively manage the difficult issues on race and to create shared experiences through school, community and national events, has allowed Singapore to enjoy several decades of racial and religious harmony. headtopics.com

