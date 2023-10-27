New nightspot to open at top of One Raffles Place in Dec; the largest since end of pandemic

SINGAPORE – Patrons can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the island from the top floors of One Raffles Place when a multi-concept nightlife venue opens there in December, offering a bright spot in a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

HighHouse will be a dining and lounge venue that can hold around 170 patrons across both levels. The capacity will almost double after it transforms into a club setting later in the night. (From left) Cocktails inspired by Thai mango sticky rice, Mexican Paloma and Colombian coffee. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“We decided to give nightlife a shot because we found that guests at our restaurants enjoy a great wine and cocktails programme, so why not translate that into a space.” “It’s been a soft year overall for bars, restaurants and nightlife, and we’re not sure how next year is going to turn out... so this is a positive development,” said Mr Nasen. headtopics.com

The team also comprises other industry veterans like Mr Andrew Ing, who is chief operating officer at OUE Restaurants and former chief operating officer at the Lo & Behold Group.Mr Lee said: “Singapore has its super clubs that can hold thousands, as well as a thriving cocktail bar scene that has smaller, more intimate spaces...and I think we fit right in between.

