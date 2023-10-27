New night spot to open at top of One Raffles Place in Dec; the largest since end of pandemic

SINGAPORE – Patrons can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the island from the topmost floors of One Raffles Place when a multi-concept nightlife venue opens in December, offering a bright spot in a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project cost more than $13 million and is the home-grown restaurant group’s first foray into the nightlife business.Speaking to The Straits Times, its general manager Wayne Lee said: “The rooftop has a spectacular view, and we wanted to do justice to it for the punters coming.”

This extends to the wine programme, which features wines from the likes of South America and Australia instead of Europe, and signature cocktails inspired by Japan, Thailand and Mexico, among other countries. headtopics.com

The venue fits in with the likes of Sexy Fish in London, KOR in Taipei or Amazonico in Dubai – all of which are lounges with strong design elements and music programmes.Nova, on the other hand, is meant to be more high energy and casual, said Mr Lee. Modelled after music festivals with food trucks and cabana beds in the VIP areas, the bar with a seating capacity of 200 will have 360-degree panoramic views of downtown Singapore.For a start, HighHouse and Nova will open from Tuesday to Saturday.

He noted that consumers now have a new larger-scale nightspot to add to their list, besides the usual suspects like Ce La Vi, Zouk and Marquee. Mr Lee was brought in last April to bridge the gap between the team’s expertise in the dining sector and its nightlife venue aspirations. headtopics.com

