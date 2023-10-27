New night spot to open at top of One Raffles Place in December; the largest since end of pandemic

Patrons can soon enjoy a birds-eye view of the island from the topmost floors of One Raffles Place when a new leisure spot opens in December and offers a bright spot in a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spanning 10,300 sq ft and spearheaded by OUE Restaurants, it will be the largest such nightlife venue opening since the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to The Straits Times, its general manager Wayne Lee, 43, said: “The rooftop has a spectacular view, and we wanted to do justice to it for the punters coming.”

The food and beverage on offer will draw inspiration and influence from any city or country whose shores line the Pacific Ocean, whether it is the cuisine or ingredients. The venue fits in with the likes of Sexy Fish in London, KOR in Taipei or Amazonico in Dubai – all of which are lounges with strong design elements and music programmes.Nova, on the other hand, is meant to be more high energy and casual, said Mr Lee. Modelled after music festivals with food trucks and cabana beds in the VIP areas, it will have 360 degree panoramic views of downtown Singapore.In time, both HighHouse and Nova will open seven days a week. headtopics.com

Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Nasen Thiagarajan said that the industry, that was hit hard by the pandemic, welcomed the new offering. “It’s been a soft year overall for bars, restaurants and nightlife, and we’re not sure how next year is going to turn out... so this is a positive development,” said Mr Nasen.

Mr Wayne Lee, the general manager of HighHouse and Nova, is a veteran of the nightlife scene and former Zouk Singapore general manager for 11 years.Besides Mr Lee, the team behind the project also comprises other industry veterans like Mr Andrew Ing, who is chief operating officer at OUE Restaurants and former chief operating officer at the Lo & Behold Group. headtopics.com

Read more:

thenewpaper »