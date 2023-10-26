New MOE survey initiative to understand parents’ views on policies

MOE has in recent years stepped up efforts to engage parents, including setting up an Instagram account in August 2020.

In response to queries, an MOE spokesperson said that more than 10,000 parents were invited by e-mail on Oct 16 and 17 to take part in Parents’ Voices, a new platform to gather parents’ perspectives through surveys.

The spokesperson said this latest initiative complements the ministry’s existing “touchpoints” with parents, like through schools and parent support groups.Dr Khoo Ai Leng, 45, a pharmacist, said she hopes such questionnaires will be a means not just for engagement, but also for parents to provide input on policies and changes before they are implemented. This is so that MOE can take into account parents’ concerns and adjust policies accordingly, she added. headtopics.com

MOE has in recent years stepped up efforts to engage parents, including new initiatives, webinars and live interactive sessions on social media. Parents can also receive resources curated by a team of MOE specialists and educators through Parents Gateway, an app that connects parents and schools on key administrative matters. Called the Parent Kit, these resources provide tips and advice on parenting.

