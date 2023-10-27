New location, new start: Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee reopens after almost a year

The family working hard to prepare ingredients back at their old stall in Broadway Food Court (left), the front of their new stall (right).When Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee quietly closed last year, fans of the stallThe humble stall was one of the more prominent ones at Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square and they shuttered because their lease had ended after almost two decades.

"It is not easy to say goodbye to all the familiar faces around us and a place that we have grown so used to, but we are looking forward to new beginnings!" they said in aAnd it seems like it's the start of these "new beginnings" because they've finally found a new place to call home.

In a Facebook post on Oct 15, the family business announced that they had reopened in a coffee shop at Blk 55 Lengkok Bahru. "Over the past months, Papa Tan found a partner to reopen the stall and they have been hard at work with the preparations," they shared. headtopics.com

"We are grateful for the help and opportunity to continue Grandpa Ng's legacy! As it has been some time since we shifted from Sim Lim Square, we hope that you can be patient with us as we firm things up at our new stall."

As of now, they will be open daily from 8am to 5pm but they shared that their operating hours and menu may be changed. A menu they shared on their Facebook revealed that apart from their Signature Bak Chor Mee, which goes for $4.90, they have other dishes like mini pot noodles, dumpling noodles and fish ball soup. headtopics.com

Though newly opened, it also seems like the stall has already been attracting throngs of customers as there are a number of new remarks on their Google reviews.ALSO READ:

