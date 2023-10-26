New grant to give youths up to S$7,000 to organise community projects

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Youths seen riding PMDs on the road without helmets: 'Life is precious, kids'Youths are taking to the roads on their personal mobility devices (PMDs) despite it being illegal. Read more ⮕

'Life is precious': Youths spotted riding PMDs on the road without helmets sparks alarmYouths are taking to the roads on their personal mobility devices (PMDs) despite it being illegal. A Stomp contributor saw a youth on a PMD with a pillion rider along Punggol Central turning towards Punggol Place on Saturday evening (Oct 21). Neither of them were wearing helmets. 'Life is precious, kids,' he said. Read more ⮕

Youth-led heritage projects get support with new grant from NHB, National Youth CouncilSelected projects will have up to 80 per cent of their costs funded, capped at $7,000 each. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

New fund aims to promote youths' 'active role' in shaping S'pore's heritage, with up to S$7,000 funding per projectSINGAPORE — Youths involved in projects on Singapore's heritage will now be able to tap a new fund that provides funding of up to S$7,000 per project. Read more ⮕

Snap revenue view above estimates on boost from new ad targeting toolsSnap forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely above estimates on Tuesday after posting better-than-expected revenue and user growth for the latest three months as efforts to revamp the ad targeting tools of its photo messaging app paid off. Read more ⮕

Qualcomm unveils new PC laptop chip with AI features for 2024Qualcomm on Tuesday gave details about a chip for Microsoft Windows-based laptops that it claims will be faster at some tasks than Apple's chips for Mac computers. Read more ⮕