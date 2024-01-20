New Government Office Launched to Strengthen Partnership with Singaporeans

To strengthen the government's partnership and engagement with Singaporeans, a new office called the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO) was launched on Jan 19. The SGPO will serve as a first stop for Singaporeans to find volunteer opportunities, share ideas or proposals, and turn them into action.





