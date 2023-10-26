New fund aims to promote youths' 'active role' in shaping S'pore's heritage, with up to S$7,000 funding per project

A new fund launched on Oct 26 will provide up to S$7,000 in funding to youths involved in projects on Singapore's heritageThey said in a statement that the grant is to encourage youths to contribute to the vibrancy and sustainability of Singapore’s heritage ecosystem

The Young ChangeMakers-Youth Heritage Kickstarter Fund was launched on Thursday (Oct 26) to encourage youths to contribute to the vibrancy and sustainability of Singapore’s heritage ecosystem. These projects can take on various forms, such as an exhibition, a guided tour programme, a talk, lecture and workshop or a temporary outdoor artwork installation for instance.

Along with the grant, NHB and NYC will provide further support by offering networking and mentorship opportunities for interested youth applicants to develop their skills and knowledge in conceptualising and implementing heritage projects. headtopics.com

The blueprint, to be developed by NHB's Youth Panel, will outline recommendations on how to strengthen and sustain youth interest and involvement in the heritage and museum sector, based in part on the survey findings.

More than six in 10 respondents also said yes to being active participants in heritage-related activities, either through volunteering or through developing their own projects. The respondents were also keen to present heritage through creative and interactive mediums to better engage youths and Singaporeans in general. headtopics.com

“It will provide valuable opportunities and resources for youths to increase engagement and involvement with the heritage scene,” said Ms Pang, who is also a former president of Nanyang Technological University History Sub-Club.

