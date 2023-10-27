New flight route connects Singapore and Palau, starts Nov 23

The announcement was jointly made on Friday (Oct 27) by Changi Airport Group (CAG), Alii Palau Airlines and Drukair, the national carrier of Bhutan, which is operated by Royal Bhutan Airlines.

The five-hour flight between Singapore and Palau will operate once a week on Thursdays from Nov 23 to Dec 20.Drukair will fly from Bhutan to Changi Airport, and then to Palau, with the Airbus A320neo aircraft used for the route.The flights are scheduled to depart from Singapore at 12.20am, arriving in Koror at 6.40am.

The launch of the route follows the signing of an open skies agreement in October 2022 between Singapore and Palau. Lim Ching Kiat, CAG's executive vice-president of air hub and cargo development, said that the new route enhances its network with the South-west Pacific region, noting that travellers from Palau can also use the new flight to visit Singapore and other countries. headtopics.com

Tandi Wangchuk, chief executive of Drukair, said the three-way partnership symbolises a "commitment to opening the world to travellers, making the extraordinary journey from the heart of the Himalayas to the pristine shores of Palau more accessible and enjoyable than ever before".

