New flight route connecting Singapore and Palau to take off on Nov 23

SINGAPORE – A flight route connecting the island nation of Palau to Singapore and Bhutan has been announced, with its inaugural commercial flight scheduled for Nov 23.

The nation of Palau is an archipelago made up of about 340 islands, islets, and atolls lying southeast of the Philippines. It has a population of around 18,000 people largely concentrated in Koror, its former capital and the economic centre of the nation.

Drukair will fly from Bhutan to Changi Airport, and then to Palau, with the Airbus A320neo aircraft used for the route. The aircraft is a 140-seater carrier with 120 economy class seats and 20 business class seats. headtopics.com

“Palau is now just a five-hour flight away from Singapore, and we firmly believe that this new route will be a game changer for those who were previously deterred by long flight durations,” said Alii Palau Airlines managing partner, Ms Akanksha Johri.

“Changi Airport is happy to partner Drukair for this new flight to Palau – we have forged a strong partnership over the years. We look forward to welcoming passengers on the Singapore-Palau route with Alii Palau,” he said. headtopics.com

Palauan culture is heavily influenced by traditional beliefs, and is expressed in the traditional music, dance, and crafts of the country. PHOTO: ALII PALAU AIRLINES, and is “home to some of the best diving spots in the world”.

Read more:

straits_times »

YG Entertainment to hold Singapore auditions in November, pre-applications close on Nov 5To qualify, applicants will need to pre-register on YG's website and be born between 2004 and 2012. Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

New location, new start: Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee reopens after almost a yearWhen Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee quietly closed last year, fans of the stall were devastated when they found out. The humble stall was one of the more prominent ones at Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square and they shuttered because their lease had ended after almost two decades. 'It is not easy to say goodbye to all... Read more ⮕

Pomme cafe set to close its doors on Nov 19, offering 30% off on all dishesIt's sad to hear the news that Pomme cafe is leaving the Clarke Quay neighbourhood come Nov 19. The cafe took to Instagram to announce its departure from the F&B scene yesterday (Oct 24), with caption that read: 'It is with mixed emotions that we share the news that Pomme will be closing its doors permanently.' The cafe cited 'the... Read more ⮕

Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations as Singdollar surges to new high against ringgitJOHOR BAHRU – Many Malaysians working in Singapore are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the... Read more ⮕

New fund aims to promote youths' 'active role' in shaping S'pore's heritage, with up to S$7,000 funding per projectSINGAPORE — Youths involved in projects on Singapore's heritage will now be able to tap a new fund that provides funding of up to S$7,000 per project. Read more ⮕