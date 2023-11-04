New Confinement Centre in Singapore Receives High Inquiries

Depending on the package chosen, two or three family members may accompany the mother and the newborn during the stay. SINGAPORE – A new confinement centre, which costs up to $6,000 a night, is being flooded with inquiries from Singapore residents. Bella Villa Maternity and Baby Care Centre, located in the luxury hotel Capella Singapore on Sentosa island, was launched on Oct 17 and will accept live-in guests from December.

