New Community Review Site Created for Insurance Agents and Financial Advisers

After meetings with insurance agents left him with more questions than answers, Mr Yap Jia Wei decided to create a website for people to leave anonymous reviews on their financial advisers and insurance agents. A new community review site – Agenttrust.sg – has been created for people to leave anonymous reviews and share feedback about their insurance agents and financial advisers.

Industry associations and advisory firms are concerned about the validity of the reviews, noting that the anonymity of users creates room for potential abuse. Buying insurance is part and parcel of adulting but the process of meeting with financial advisers and sieving through policies that come in various forms can be overwhelming. Like many young adults, Mr Yap Jia Wei is just getting started on building up his insurance portfolio





