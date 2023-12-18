HEAD TOPICS

New 'Bike Village' to be Developed at Punggol MRT Station

SBS Transit (SBST) is developing a 'bike village' under the viaduct at Punggol MRT station to provide amenities for cycling enthusiasts and attract more people to use public transport. The project is currently seeking necessary approvals.

By end-2024, cycling enthusiasts will have a space under the viaduct at Punggol MRT station where they can shop for cycling-related equipment, grab a bite or use as a meeting point for rides. SBS Transit (SBST) is developing this space, unofficially called the 'bike village', to provide amenities for the local community and attract more people to use public transport. SBST is working with authorities for the necessary approvals for the project.

