New 'Bike Village' to be Developed at Punggol MRT Station

By end-2024, cycling enthusiasts will have a space under the viaduct at Punggol MRT station where they can shop for cycling-related equipment, grab a bite or use as a meeting point for rides. SBS Transit (SBST) is developing this space, unofficially called the 'bike village', to provide amenities for the local community and attract more people to use public transport. SBST is working with authorities for the necessary approvals for the project.





