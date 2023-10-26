New and repowered natural gas power plants must be more efficient, hydrogen-compatible from 2024

SINGAPORE – From 2024, all new and repowered natural gas power plants will need to be 10 per cent more efficient and at least 30 per cent hydrogen-compatible by volume, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Thursday.

These emission standards are crucial in the deployment of clean and efficient power generation units in Singapore, said EMA, which will discuss with the industry the new code of practice to enforce these standards.

The newly announced standards are based on best-in-class technology available in the market today, said EMA. Power plants that run only periodically will be subject to Tier 2 standards. Such plants include open-cycle gas turbines that are used to meet peak electricity demand, and new gas engines that integrate different low-carbon energy sources, such as solar or renewable energy imports, like wind or hydropower. headtopics.com

The emission allowance limit for a Tier 2 plant is equivalent to a Tier 1 advanced combined-cycle gas turbine, but running at 50 per cent capacity on an annual basis. Both Tier 1 and Tier 2 plants will need to be at least 30 per cent hydrogen-ready by volume, with the ability to be retrofitted to become 100 per cent hydrogen-ready in the future.Central gas company to be set up by Govt to help ensure stable supply, energy security

“As Singapore continues to rely on natural gas for energy reliability beyond the next decade, emission standards will future-proof the nation’s power generation fleet and support power generation companies in their decarbonisation journeys,” added EMA. headtopics.com

It added that it will continue to review and gradually tighten the emission standards to ensure that the power sector is on track to facilitate the Republic’sDr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow and lead of energy transition at the National University of Singapore’s Sustainable and Green Finance Institute, said that the new standards will encourage power generation companies to integrate more hydrogen into the natural gas mix.

