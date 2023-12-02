Netizens in Southeast Asia Launch Online Campaigns Against Israelis and Governments' Responses to Israel-Hamas War

Netizens from some Southeast Asian countries have been mounting online campaigns against Israelis as well as against responses of various governments towards the Israel-Hamas war that has dragged on for close to two months. In Indonesia and Malaysia, netizens have been attacking and cyberbullying soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by spamming their social media accounts through calls, comments and messages, in a bid to demoralise them.

Meanwhile, with domestic laws forbidding physical protests about the Israel-Hamas war, much of the debate among Singaporeans has taken place online





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Upcoming polls, Israel-Hamas war creating tinderbox for terror attacks in IndonesiaSecurity experts warned of an increase in terrorist recruitment online. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel targets Hamas tunnels in new phase of Gaza warIsraeli security sources said locating and disabling the tunnel network would be a fundamental part of the next phase of the offensive. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

CNA Correspondent Podcast: The plight of Thai citizens trapped in Israel-Hamas warWhile the focus has been on lives lost in Gaza, few know about thousands of Thai nationals stuck in Israel, with some taken hostage by Hamas. Who are they?

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

The plight of Thai citizens trapped in Israel-Hamas warThai citizens are among the highest number of foreign fatalities in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War with 23 currently held hostage in Gaza. Thai correspondent Saksith Saiyasombut speaks to Steve Lai about the nation’s efforts to rescue them and repatriate its 30,000 citizens.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacksThe 1,400 people killed on Oct 7 is the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

‘Getting harder to continue this war’: Ukrainians fear Israel-Hamas conflict would divert attention, funding awayThey believe Russia is banking on the West to lose interest in this conflict, saying that their fight would become much more challenging without continued support from the West.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »