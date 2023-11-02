Netflix's ad tier reaches 15 million users a year after launch

Netflix increased subscription prices for some streaming plans in the United States, Britain and France last month, after its third-quarter subscriber additions of nine million shattered Wall Street expectations of six million.

After resisting commercials for years, Netflix had a change of heart in April 2022 after it lost subscribers in the first quarter of the year. A month after Netflix's ad-plan launch last year, rival Disney+ also rolled out its ad version in an attempt to push its streaming business into profitability.

Streaming services such as HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock also offer ad-supported versions of their services, emulating the business model that has long supported the television business. Amazon's Prime Video will next year join its streaming rivals in rolling out ads and introducing a higher-priced ad-free tier.

Netflix said during its third-quarter results that the adoption of its ads plan, which costs US$6.99 (S$9.54) per month in the United States, continued to grow with membership up almost 70 per cent sequentially. In countries where the ad plan was available, 30 per cent of the signups were from the ad-tier.

