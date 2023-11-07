Netanyahu: Israel may consider temporary pauses in Gaza fighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would consider temporary pauses in the fighting in Gaza to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid or the release of hostages. However, he emphasized that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire without the release of all captives held by Hamas. Netanyahu also stated that Israel would maintain overall security responsibility in Gaza.

Israel claims that Hamas has killed 1,400 people and taken 240 hostages, while Israel's retaliatory attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 10,000 people in Gaza. Hamas refuses to release the hostages or stop fighting until the assault on Gaza ends. Netanyahu mentioned the possibility of tactical pauses to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid or the release of individual hostages

