Netanyahu: Gaza war far from over, fighting will intensify

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the Gaza war is far from over and dismissed speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against Hamas. He emphasized that the fighting will continue and intensify in the coming days, and it is not close to concluding. Netanyahu also mentioned that military pressure is necessary to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal for a permanent ceasefire in exchange for relinquishing power in the Gaza Strip





Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Houthis Vow to Defy Naval MissionIsrael keeps pounding Gaza while the Houthi movement in Yemen vows to keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. The Israeli action has left Gaza in ruins and caused widespread hunger and homelessness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war will not stop until the remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is obliterated. The Houthis, however, remain committed to supporting Palestine and Gaza.

Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city as the UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war.

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in GazaAn Israeli strike on Khan Yunis and a separate attack in Rafah resulted in the death of 11 people. Gaza has been heavily damaged and a large portion of the population has been displaced.

Israeli strike kills six in GazaAn Israeli strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed six people, the enclave's health ministry said.

