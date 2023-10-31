HEAD TOPICS

Needles, heights, cockroaches: Why do you have phobias and how can you overcome them?

You’re not alone if you’re also afraid of travelling in a plane or getting into a lift. So why do you have these irrational fears? CNA Lifestyle asks the experts.

And for some of us who grew up in the 1980s, it may also include a strange irrational fear of butterflies – no thanks to the first short story in the retro Channel 8 drama series Mystery or Mi Li Ye (it's like M Night Shyamalan's Old but with mutated butterflies that cause accelerated ageing).

The risk of getting your partner fired is just one of the potential consequences; other trouble your phobia could get you into can be more far-reaching. “Needle phobia can be a huge problem for patients who need to undergo chemotherapy or COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Koh Xin Yu, a senior psychologist with National University Hospital’s Department of Psychological Medicine, Psychology Team.

But I can also see why fear is important. It keeps us from getting unalived by a predator or from letting gravity pull us to an untimely death. “Normal fear is a universal experience. Humans have evolved to react with fear when confronted with danger as this fear helps to keep us safe,” said Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist with Gleneagles Hospital.

Am I lacking something in my brain or DNA? “Phobias are complex and deeply ingrained irrational fears that are likely due to a combination of factors, including strong automatic brain responses, conditioned response due to trauma, error in thinking, one's genetics and cultural influences,” said Dr Lim.

For instance, said Dr Lim, when a person experiences a near-death situation in a crowded area, he might subsequently develop a phobia of crowded places. “A child observing adults displaying fear toward insects may mistakenly learn that insects are dangerous, leading to the development of a phobia.”Most individuals with phobias are aware that their fears are irrational, said Dr Lim. And there’s more.

