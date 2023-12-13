Nearly 200 countries agree to reduce fossil fuel consumption at COP28 summit

Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday (Dec 13) to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first-of-its-kind deal signalling the eventual end of the oil age.

The deal struck in Dubai after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations was meant to send a powerful signal to investors and policy-makers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels, something scientists say is the last best hope to stave off climate catastrophe. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber called the deal "historic" but added that its true success would be in its implementation. "We are what we do, not what we say," he told the crowded plenary at the summit





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 TalksAssociate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Rights groups fear surveillance and detention at COP28 climate talks in UAERights groups are preparing for the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates with trepidation, fearing surveillance and detention under the oil-rich monarchy's strict criminal justice system. The UAE has said it would permit demonstrations in designated areas, but activists remain concerned about potential arrests.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

No guarantees for frontline communities in Asia to receive climate change financial assistanceCommunities on the frontline of climate change in Asia face no guarantees of receiving a share of landmark financial assistance agreed upon by 200 nations at global climate change talks in Dubai on Thursday (Nov 30). Environmental advocacy and indigenous rights groups observing the United Nations-led Conference of the Parties (COP28) had mixed reactions to the potentially historic pledge to operationalise a loss and damage fund after years of tense negotiations. Loss and damage is the notion that the countries historically responsible for planet-warming emissions should financially help nations bearing the worst of the impacts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Envoys to Decide on Rules for UN-Overseen Emissions MarketClimate negotiators at COP28 may bolster carbon trading when they decide on rules for a new United Nations-overseen emissions market that can lower the cost of fighting global warming.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Indonesian Court Documents Reveal Chain of Events in Toxic Cough Syrup CaseIndonesian court documents have revealed for the first time the chain of events that led to toxic ingredients being used in cough syrup that was among the products blamed for the deaths of more than 200 children in the country last year.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »