Near-collision at Yishun junction, cement truck runs red light near Bedok school in separate incidents

In the video, the car appeared to be making a discretionary right turn because the driver did not see the cam car coming. Fortunately, the cam car driver stopped in time and was audibly rattled as he sounded his horn while the other car continued on its way.

In a separate incident, a cement truck ran a red light at a pedestrian crossing in Bedok South Avenue 3 on Oct 26.said:"The lorry dashed across on red right outside Temasek Primary School at 1.30pm when kids were being dismissed."

While no schoolchildren were in the video, a woman with an umbrella can be seen waiting to cross the road. Fortunately, she appeared to be distracted by her phone and did not cross the road immediately when the light changed or she could have been hit by the cement truck.Pedestrians gesture angrily at Maserati driver who runs red light in Pasir Ris

