National Serviceman Wins First Prize at National Piano & Violin Competition

National serviceman Joshua Lau Jin Quan, a supreme figure of composure in Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto in B flat major (Op.19) was the first prize winner.The National Piano & Violin Competition (NPVC), Singapore’s premier music competitive musical platform, returned to Victoria Concert Hall on Dec 2 and 3.

The finals of the Artist categories also saw an upgrade from mere piano accompaniment with the return of concertos performed with the NPVC Orchestra (Singapore Symphony in all but name) conducted by Joshua Tan. This made for two very satisfying concerts showcasing six musical talents in six concerto performances. The piano finals on Dec 2 was an all-Beethoven affair, opening with university undergraduate Long Jing Xuan in the Fourth Piano Concerto in G major (Op.58). Technically and interpretively the most difficult concerto of five, it received a very musical reading despite him betraying nerves with some missed notes and the occasional brief desynchronisation with the orchestr





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tola crushes competition in men's NYC Marathon, Obiri wins women's raceNEW YORK: Ethiopian Tamirat Tola crushed the competition to win the New York City Marathon in a course record two hours, four minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday (Nov 5), while Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Women's FA Cup prize fund doubled for this season's competitionThis season's Women's FA Cup prize fund has been doubled to six million pounds ($7.35 million), the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.The FA Cup winners will now receive 430,000 pounds, whereas last season's winners Chelsea received 100,000 pounds.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Toa Payoh Sports Complex: A legacy of national swimming excellenceThe iconic venue built for the 1973 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games officially closed its doors to the public on Oct 31 to make way for a new Regional Sports Centre

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict a 'reminder' for Singapore that it has national interests at stake: Vivian BalakrishnanSINGAPORE: The Israel-Hamas conflict is a reminder for Singapore that it has national interests at stake, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as he spelt out the principles underpinning the government's position on what he described as an "unfolding tragedy".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

National service can be a valuable experience for young Malaysians, say past recruitsRecent proposals to revive the programme have sparked a range of reactions from disbelief to derision. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Malaysia national service can be a valuable experience for the youth, say past recruitsRecent proposals to revive the programme have sparked a range of reactions from disbelief to derision. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »