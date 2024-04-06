National Library Board and LePub Singapore Introduce Interactive Reading Experience

The National Library Board (NLB) and creative agency LePub Singapore have collaborated to turn literary classics into an interactive reading experience using Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI).

Playbrary allows readers to explore classic books in a new way, adding twists to the narrative and blending storytelling with digital gameplay. For example, players can take on the role of Sherlock Holmes and make choices alongside Dr. John Watson to solve a mystery case.

National Library Board Lepub Singapore Interactive Reading Experience Literary Classics Generative Artificial Intelligence Gen AI Playbrary Digital Gameplay Sherlock Holmes Dr. John Watson

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Library unveils AI-enabled reading adventures ‘Playbrary’Readers will now be able to meet in classics like Frankenstein and as books are transformed into adventure games using Gen AI.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

National monuments of Singapore: Former Convent of The Holy Infant Jesus Chapel and Caldwell HouseWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Fun With Kids: Free workshops at Children’s Biodiversity Library, travel scrapbookMake family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Harvard removes binding of human skin from book in libraryAccording to library lore, the 19th century book was once used to haze new employees.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

ACRA announces board changespstrongThree new members have been appointed to the board./strong/p pThe Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) has named Ramlee Bin Buang as a Member of the Public Service Commission (PSC), starting from 1 August 2022, for a five-year term in the first instance.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

New chairman to take over at Health Promotion Board in AprilMr Wong’s tenure will be from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »