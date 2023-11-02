Nathan Hartono drops an Indomie recipe that's 'too good not to share'

Some might call it an homage to his Indonesian roots but Indomie purists may be uncomfortable with the atypical choice of ingredients. Last Sunday (Oct 29), Nathan shared an Instagram post of this recipe, which he said was "too good not to share".

Apparently, this "garlicky" and "herby" cheese turns Indomie into something that resembles carbonara. Such a statement can be controversial to some but Nathan is convinced that it'll take your Indomie experience "to another level".

"Just do all the regular Indomie things," Nathan instructed, as he emptied out the seasoning packets into a bowl.Mix it all up with a spoon until you get a creamy consistency.The noodles can be cooked as per normal while you work on the scrambled eggs.According to Nathan, this will help you achieve a "nice" and "soft" scramble.

Assembling it all together is easy enough, with noodles tossed in sauce before being topped with your beautiful scramble."It's really good stuff. Nobody can resist, even this guy," Nathan said with a giggle while his cat has a quick sniff of his Indomie creation.If adding cheese to your Indomie is something that doesn't tickle your fancy, this 2021 Indomie trend is unlikely to be a favourite of yours either.

In a bowl of Indomie seasoning goes chopped chilli and garlic. Hot oil is added before Sprite goes in. Unfortunately, the viral TikTok video did not provide exact measurements so you've got to go with rough estimates if you are to give this odd creation a try.

