Myanmar's ruling military faces attacks from ethnic minority groups and pro-democracy fighters

Myanmar's ruling military is facing attacks on multiple fronts in its borderlands as an alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups combines with pro-democracy fighters to try to capture territory and challenge the junta's rule. On Oct. 27, an alliance of ethnic minority groups launched coordinated attacks on military posts in northern Shan State bordering China and took several towns, in an operation they called 1027, referring to the date the assault began.

The 'Three Brotherhood Alliance', as the group is known, said its objective was 'to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defense, maintain control over our territory and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes' by the junta





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 15. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar militaryAmong key actions taken were sanctions against state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Myanmar military will hit back at ethnic armed groups' offensive: Junta chiefYANGON: Myanmar's junta chief said the military will strike back at ethnic armed groups waging an offensive in the north of the country, seizing towns and blocking trade routes to China, state media reported on Friday (Nov 3).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Thailand tries to rescue 162 nationals trapped in Myanmar fightingHeavy fighting erupted last week in northern Myanmar’s Shan State. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Thailand tries to rescue 162 nationals trapped in Myanmar clashesBANGKOK — Thailand is trying to bring home 162 of its nationals trapped in Myanmar, where tens of thousands of people have been displaced by a surge in clashes between junta troops and ethnic minority insurgents near the border with China, officials said.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Flare-up in northern Myanmar exposes junta’s vulnerability and brings scam centres into view'Operation 1027' is threatening to cut off the military regime’s overall access to China border trade. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Myanmar military says it has lost control of strategic border townClashes have taken place at 10 locations across Shan state over the past six days. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »