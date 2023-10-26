Myanmar military junta formally accused of alleged war crimes before Philippines' justice department

Myanmar nationals file a criminal complaint accusing the military junta of war crimes at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines October 25, 2023. On right is complainant Zing Ral Tu, whose father was shot to death on his way to deliver medical supplies.MANILA: Myanmar’s military junta has been formally accused of war crimes before the Philippines' Department of Justice in Manila, in an unprecedented case that seeks to invoke universal jurisdiction.

The fires were"due to the heavy artillery strikes on civilian houses by soldiers of the Myanmar military", read the caption of a photo showing what remained of a burnt two-storey structure featured in the affidavit.in February 2021 that saw the ousting of the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, violence engulfed the predominantly Buddhist country.Nearly all the villagers fled across the border to neighbouring Mizoram state in northeast India.

Complainant Zing Ral Tu, a Myanmar national whose father was shot to death, sobs during a news conference after filing a criminal complaint for war crimes committed by Myanmar military, in Manila, Philippines October 25, 2023.Her father was a respected community leader who was among those who helped broker a peace deal for a ceasefire in 2012 between the warring Myanmar army and Chin National Army. headtopics.com

"No soldier of LIB 222 was allowed to shoot anyone or fire any gun without permission from their column commander," read the affidavit. It added that loved ones were unable to immediately retrieve his body, as soldiers who"were randomly shooting at people" remained at the roadside where his corpse laid.

“This is not an ordinary crime. It's considered a crime against the entire international community. What we've brought to the attention of the DOJ are war crimes targeting civilians, mutilation, and the targeting of civilian objects. Houses of civilians were burned down. Churches were burned down.” headtopics.com

