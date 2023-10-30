My company is about to wind up. Am I entitled by law to be paid retrenchment benefits?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to

Workers in Singapore are not entitled by law to be paid retrenchment benefits, unless there are provisions for such benefits in one’s employment agreement, or in the company policies the agreement refers to, she says.

“Severance or retrenchment payments are triggered by the employer’s act of termination,” says Ms Goh. “An employee has the right to resign any time or for any reason, but the act of resignation will not trigger additional payments from the employer.” headtopics.com

The details of what the employer has promised will impact whether employees who resign ahead of their eventual retrenchment are entitled to a payout, Mr Reza says.A tripartite advisory on how companies should manage excess manpower and carry out retrenchment responsibly states that the prevailing norm is for employers to pay a retrenchment benefit amounting to between two weeks’ and a month’s salary for each year of service.

If there are better job prospects elsewhere, especially in a robust hiring market where there are immediate openings available, employees might be less willing to stay on until their company ceases operations, Ms Goh says. headtopics.com

MAS sees budding recovery in electronics, financial sectors as global environment turnsThe local financial sector could also soon see a turnaround Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Read more ⮕

China’s tobacco industry hit by big clean-up but major changes unlikely, say analystsThe graft investigations have revealed how business and power are intertwined in a controversial part of China’s economy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Proposed bullet train linking Jakarta to Surabaya could boost tourism, economy in south JavaExtended rail will pass Java’s cultural centres and close to Buddhist temple Borobudur. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force'; Israel says troops still on the ground in GazaIsrael's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕