‘Mutual hostage’: A rift has widened between Jokowi and Indonesia’s ruling PDI-P but it’s peace for now, say analysts

Leaders of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) (from left) Puan Maharani, Mr Ganjar Pranowo,, Mdm Megawati Soekarnoputri, President Joko Widodo and Mr Prananda Prabowo Suro taking a selfie after Mr Pranowo was selected by the country's largest political party as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election in Bogor on Apr 21, 2023.

Besides, if the government is unstable, it will hurt his reputation, which could affect his son’s chances at becoming a VP, said Mr Kenawas. The relationship between both sides has been deteriorating since as early as mid-2022 over their perceived differences in who to back as presidential candidate in the Feb 14 election, in part fueled by Mr Widodo’s efforts to build his own political dynasty and to protect his legacy.picked Mr Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who is also mayor of Solo in Central Java, as his VP running mate.

His term will formally end on Oct 20, 2024, when a new president and vice-president will be sworn in. Should the February election outcome be similar, then Jokowi and PDI–P will be competing to win over the votes of Mr Baswedan’s camp. headtopics.com

Jokowi’s political career started when he met PDI-P elite FX Hadi Rudyatmo in 2004 after intending to be Solo’s mayor. Jokowi then joined PDI-P and teamed up with Mr Rudyatmo to be Solo’s mayor and deputy mayor respectively in the city’s 2005 election, which they won.

When Jokowi won the election against Mr Subianto, many thought he would just be Mdm Soekarnoputri’s puppet. Jokowi has often said that Mdm Soekarnoputri was like his mother, and she has often stated he is like her son and best cadre. headtopics.com

However, many said Mdm Soekarnoputri then had preferred her daughter, house speaker Puan Maharani, who, according to popularity polls, was not so well-received.

