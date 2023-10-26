Music streaming was 2022's top moneymaker for songwriters, composers

FILE PHOTO: A man watches the sunset while wearing a headphone and listening to music, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File PhotoStreaming became the largest source of income for composers and songwriters in 2022 and helped boost their collections by more than a quarter to 10.83 billion euros ($11.44 billion), a report showed on Thursday.

After a boom during the pandemic, streaming collections have doubled from their pre-COVID levels and account for 35 per cent of total collections for music creators, surpassing TV and radio. The report said live entertainment has continued its rebound in 2023 on the back of pent-up demand and could grow past pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this week, music-streaming giant Spotify reported a rise of 26 per cent in the number of its monthly active users to 574 million in the third quarter, beating its own guidance and analysts' forecast of 565.7 million. headtopics.com

"It may not affect the graph lines of creators' collections in 2023, but it will in years ahead. Right now, creators must sit at the table with the tech firms and policy makers at the highest level," said Ulvaeus.

