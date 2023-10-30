Multinationals Rush to Open Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

A wave of ribbon-cutting ceremonies is sweeping the Saudi capital as multinationals face a January deadline to open regional headquarters in the Gulf kingdom or lose out on government contracts. Despite complaints from some executives that there remains a lack of clarity on key details of the Saudi programme, the Jan 1 deadline is holding, the Saudi investment ministry told AFP in a written response to questions.





