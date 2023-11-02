MSIG bolsters EV coverage in Singapore

According to data from the Land Transport Authority, the number of electric vehicles in Singapore has surged by over 200% from 3,634 units in 2021 to 11,290 units as of August 2023, and monthly EV sales have consistently exceeded 20% of total new car registrations since July 2023.

Jeremy Lian, Senior Vice President of Technical Services at MSIG Singapore, emphasised the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting the EV movement. To meet the increasing demand for EV insurance, MSIG has enhanced its private motor insurance plan, providing added benefits for electric vehicle owners at no extra cost, and encouraging more consumers to adopt EVs.Transport allowance of up to 30 days if the electric vehicle is undergoing repairs after an accident.Emergency towing services for electric vehicles.

