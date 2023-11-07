Ms Sam Hui Min Lisa elected as Law Society of Singapore's first female president in two decades

The Law Society of Singapore has elected Ms Sam Hui Min Lisa as its first female president in two decades. She will be its third female president in the history of the society. Ms Sam is the managing partner of Lisa Sam and Company and her practice areas include corporate law, commercial litigation, family law, and general litigation.

